Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF] Is Currently -11.40 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Tattooed Chef Inc. [NASDAQ: TTCF] loss -11.40% or -0.22 points to close at $1.71 with a heavy trading volume of 3622980 shares. The company report on November 21, 2022 that Tattooed Chef Receives Notice of Non-Compliance from Nasdaq.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Regains Compliance with Filing of Form 10-Q on November 17, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $1.89, the shares rose to $1.94 and dropped to $1.67, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TTCF points out that the company has recorded -73.89% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 8.56% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 991.71K shares, TTCF reached to a volume of 3622980 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTCF shares is $4.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTCF stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Tattooed Chef Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Tattooed Chef Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $9, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on TTCF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tattooed Chef Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTCF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

Trading performance analysis for TTCF stock

Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -48.96. With this latest performance, TTCF shares dropped by -57.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTCF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.42 for Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.4890, while it was recorded at 2.2080 for the last single week of trading, and 7.5653 for the last 200 days.

Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.81 and a Gross Margin at +8.24. Tattooed Chef Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.81.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.27.

Tattooed Chef Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF]

There are presently around $22 million, or 16.20% of TTCF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTCF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,224,525, which is approximately 2.605% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,680,669 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.58 million in TTCF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.58 million in TTCF stock with ownership of nearly 0.097% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tattooed Chef Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Tattooed Chef Inc. [NASDAQ:TTCF] by around 952,980 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 1,841,964 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 10,054,564 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,849,508 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTCF stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 279,366 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 569,454 shares during the same period.