Stellantis N.V. [STLA] is -19.03% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Stellantis N.V. [NYSE: STLA] surged by $0.28 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $15.20 during the day while it closed the day at $15.19. The company report on November 22, 2022 that 2023 Jeep® Compass 4×4 Newly Equipped with Standard Advanced 2.0-liter Turbocharged Engine for Optimal Performance.

Offered for the first time on Jeep® Compass, the 2.0-liter direct injection turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine delivers 200 horsepower and 221 lb.-ft. of torque.

Stellantis N.V. stock has also gained 2.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, STLA stock has inclined by 7.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.60% and lost -19.03% year-on date.

The market cap for STLA stock reached $48.81 billion, with 3.21 billion shares outstanding and 2.16 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.97M shares, STLA reached a trading volume of 3668796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Stellantis N.V. [STLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STLA shares is $20.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for Stellantis N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Stellantis N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stellantis N.V. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for STLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73.

STLA stock trade performance evaluation

Stellantis N.V. [STLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.15. With this latest performance, STLA shares gained by 13.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.60 for Stellantis N.V. [STLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.23, while it was recorded at 14.92 for the last single week of trading, and 14.31 for the last 200 days.

Stellantis N.V. [STLA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stellantis N.V. [STLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.61 and a Gross Margin at +18.67. Stellantis N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.84.

Return on Total Capital for STLA is now 23.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stellantis N.V. [STLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.07. Additionally, STLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stellantis N.V. [STLA] managed to generate an average of $46,911 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Stellantis N.V. [STLA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stellantis N.V. go to 20.11%.

Stellantis N.V. [STLA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,198 million, or 46.94% of STLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STLA stocks are: BPIFRANCE SA with ownership of 192,703,907, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 24.13% of the total institutional ownership; AMUNDI, holding 130,922,484 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.99 billion in STLA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.1 billion in STLA stock with ownership of nearly 2.706% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stellantis N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 194 institutional holders increased their position in Stellantis N.V. [NYSE:STLA] by around 133,607,122 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 101,438,057 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 831,340,967 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,066,386,146 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STLA stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,292,190 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 5,882,595 shares during the same period.