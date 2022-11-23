Roku Inc. [ROKU] fell -76.18% so far this year. What now?

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] gained 1.30% or 0.7 points to close at $54.36 with a heavy trading volume of 3565932 shares. The company report on November 21, 2022 that Roku Announces $19 Roku Premiere Available this Black Friday Exclusively at Walmart.

Shop early and save with deals on Roku Express, Roku Streaming Stick 4K, Roku Ultra, and Roku Streambar.

Plus, $0.99 and $1.99 subscription offers on The Roku Channel and other deals including Apple TV+, HBO Max, discovery+, Redbox, and more.

It opened the trading session at $53.27, the shares rose to $54.47 and dropped to $52.4264, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ROKU points out that the company has recorded -31.33% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -22.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.11M shares, ROKU reached to a volume of 3565932 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Roku Inc. [ROKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $61.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price from $100 to $51. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 3.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.30.

Trading performance analysis for ROKU stock

Roku Inc. [ROKU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.97. With this latest performance, ROKU shares gained by 7.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.18 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.84, while it was recorded at 55.39 for the last single week of trading, and 88.61 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc. [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.50 and a Gross Margin at +48.91. Roku Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.63.

Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc. go to 43.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Roku Inc. [ROKU]

There are presently around $5,256 million, or 77.70% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 11,917,866, which is approximately 17.48% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,897,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $592.37 million in ROKU stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $402.45 million in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly 23.491% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roku Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 255 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 16,370,329 shares. Additionally, 297 investors decreased positions by around 13,073,875 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 67,237,150 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,681,354 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,206,058 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 1,735,673 shares during the same period.