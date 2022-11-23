Phunware Inc. [PHUN] moved down -0.91: Why It’s Important

Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ: PHUN] price plunged by -0.91 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on November 21, 2022 that Phunware Appoints Russ Buyse as Chief Executive Officer.

“I am thrilled to join Phunware, bringing my experience in mobile software, data, and identity at such an important time in the Company’s trajectory,” said Russ Buyse, Chief Executive Officer of Phunware. “I look forward to working with the phenomenal people at Phunware to maximize shareholder value by scaling industry-leading solutions to reimagine how brands engage their customers.”.

A sum of 3795572 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.10M shares. Phunware Inc. shares reached a high of $1.16 and dropped to a low of $1.07 until finishing in the latest session at $1.09.

The one-year PHUN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 68.31. The average equity rating for PHUN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Phunware Inc. [PHUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHUN shares is $3.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Phunware Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Phunware Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phunware Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

PHUN Stock Performance Analysis:

Phunware Inc. [PHUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.70. With this latest performance, PHUN shares gained by 0.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.34 for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2520, while it was recorded at 1.1600 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7302 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Phunware Inc. Fundamentals:

Phunware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Phunware Inc. [PHUN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10 million, or 12.80% of PHUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,092,932, which is approximately 1.527% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,317,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.44 million in PHUN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.92 million in PHUN stock with ownership of nearly 12.864% of the company’s market capitalization.

20 institutional holders increased their position in Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ:PHUN] by around 1,721,347 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 774,210 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 6,711,491 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,207,048 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHUN stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 941,321 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 334,494 shares during the same period.