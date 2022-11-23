OncoSec Medical Incorporated [NASDAQ: ONCS] loss -19.18% or -0.93 points to close at $3.92 with a heavy trading volume of 15556843 shares. The company report on November 15, 2022 that OncoSec presents encouraging early data with TAVO™-EP combined with nivolumab (Opdivo®) in neoadjuvant melanoma.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) (the “Company” or “OncoSec”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing intratumoral immunotherapies that stimulate the patient’s immune system to target cancer cells and eradicate disease, today announced early clinical data from an investigator-sponsored trial (IST) conducted by Dr. Ahmad Tarhini at the H. Lee Moffit Cancer Center & Research Institute. This IST is evaluating TAVO™, OncoSec’s proprietary interleukin 12 (IL-12) encoding plasmid delivered by intratumoral electroporation (TAVO™-EP), in combination with intravenous nivolumab. Interim data were presented as a poster (abstract #617) at the 37th Annual Meeting of the Society of Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) in Boston, Massachusetts on November 10th. The poster entitled, “Neoadjuvant Immunotherapy with intratumoral tavokinogene telseplasmid (TAVO™) plus electroporation (EP) in combination with intravenous nivolumab in patients with operable locoregionally advanced melanoma”, is available on OncoSec’s website.

The trial enrolled patients with high-risk operable locoregional advanced stage IIIB-D or stage IVA melanoma. By the time of data cutoff, 10 of 12 patients had completed the neoadjuvant phase of up to three 4-week cycles of TAVO™-EP on days 1 and 8 (with an optional third treatment on day 15) concurrently with 480 mg nivolumab administered every 4 weeks. Following the neoadjuvant treatment period, surgery was performed and adjuvant nivolumab was continued for up to 1 year. A preoperative overall response rate (ORR) by RECIST v1.1 was observed in 7 of 10 patients (70%) consisting of 4 patients with complete response (CR) and 3 patients with partial response (PR). Two patients had stable disease (SD) and 1 patient showed progressive disease (PD). One patient with a RECIST v1.1 PR declined surgery due to significant response after neoadjuvant treatment. At time of surgery, 8 of 9 (88.9%) evaluated patients had a major pathologic response (pMR; ≤10% viable tumor cells in the analyzed surgical specimen), 6 of 9 patients (66.7%) had a pathological CR (pCR). No disease recurrence has been observed at a median follow up of 7 months from the date of surgery.

It opened the trading session at $6.39, the shares rose to $6.4999 and dropped to $3.91, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ONCS points out that the company has recorded -78.27% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -17.01% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 37.65K shares, ONCS reached to a volume of 15556843 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dawson James raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2020, representing the official price target for OncoSec Medical Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $1, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Neutral rating on ONCS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OncoSec Medical Incorporated is set at 1.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.00.

Trading performance analysis for ONCS stock

OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.49. With this latest performance, ONCS shares dropped by -55.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.76 for OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.99, while it was recorded at 4.01 for the last single week of trading, and 16.32 for the last 200 days.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS]

There are presently around $1 million, or 13.90% of ONCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONCS stocks are: AVIDITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 133,850, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in ONCS stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $68000.0 in ONCS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OncoSec Medical Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in OncoSec Medical Incorporated [NASDAQ:ONCS] by around 1,645 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 4,055 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 228,385 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 234,085 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONCS stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 542 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 798 shares during the same period.