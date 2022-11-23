Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] is -40.20% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: NWL] closed the trading session at $13.06 on 11/22/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.97, while the highest price level was $13.20. The company report on November 17, 2022 that PaperMate® Launches the “Thanks to Teachers” Initiative, Supporting Teachers Nationwide.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

PaperMate® is donating $100,000 to the Kids In Need Foundation and its Supply a Teacher Program.

PaperMate®, part of the Newell Brands global portfolio of brands, knows that America’s next stories are being written by today’s students, and teachers are the ones helping to shape them. In fact, according to Education Week, the average teacher influences over 3,000 students and families throughout their careers. That’s why, PaperMate is launching the “Thanks to Teachers” initiative.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -40.20 percent and weekly performance of -6.51 percent. The stock has been moved at -30.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -34.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.86M shares, NWL reached to a volume of 3420971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWL shares is $17.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Newell Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $29 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Newell Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on NWL stock. On August 02, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NWL shares from 23 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newell Brands Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56.

NWL stock trade performance evaluation

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.51. With this latest performance, NWL shares dropped by -14.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.73 for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.37, while it was recorded at 13.14 for the last single week of trading, and 19.44 for the last 200 days.

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.10 and a Gross Margin at +31.49. Newell Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.96.

Newell Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newell Brands Inc. go to -6.70%.

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,017 million, or 94.90% of NWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 56,524,457, which is approximately 2.883% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,410,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $566.94 million in NWL stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $508.75 million in NWL stock with ownership of nearly 3.687% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Newell Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 272 institutional holders increased their position in Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:NWL] by around 21,261,964 shares. Additionally, 256 investors decreased positions by around 17,427,408 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 345,437,126 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 384,126,498 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWL stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,678,837 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 7,745,165 shares during the same period.