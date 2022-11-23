Market cap of The Home Depot Inc. [HD] reaches 330.74B – now what?

The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE: HD] traded at a high on 11/22/22, posting a 2.56 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $324.88. The company report on November 22, 2022 that The Home Depot Foundation and Tunnel to Towers Renovate Marine Corps Veteran’s Family Home.

Major Tyler Tidwell spent 13 years as an Infantry Officer in the United States Marine Corps. He was deployed three times in support of U.S. Central Command, and he participated in training and operations across numerous countries. Shortly after his last deployment in 2018, Tyler was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. It has progressed rapidly, taking away his ability to speak and much of his physical mobility.

The Home Depot Foundation recently partnered with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation to renovate the Tidwell home into a smart home to fit his individual needs. Upgrades include ADA-compliant wheelchair ramps, automated doors, wider doorways, a wheelchair-accessible shower and more. Additionally, the mortgage on their home has been completely satisfied.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6052323 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Home Depot Inc. stands at 2.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.84%.

The market cap for HD stock reached $330.74 billion, with 1.02 billion shares outstanding and 1.02 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.80M shares, HD reached a trading volume of 6052323 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Home Depot Inc. [HD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $340.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for The Home Depot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for The Home Depot Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $286, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on HD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Home Depot Inc. is set at 9.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1412.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 80.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

How has HD stock performed recently?

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.15. With this latest performance, HD shares gained by 14.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.51 for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 287.72, while it was recorded at 316.24 for the last single week of trading, and 300.78 for the last 200 days.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Home Depot Inc. [HD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.24 and a Gross Margin at +32.05. The Home Depot Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.87.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2,050.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.07.

The Home Depot Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Home Depot Inc. go to 15.70%.

Insider trade positions for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]

There are presently around $233,214 million, or 71.40% of HD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 94,440,614, which is approximately 1.083% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 71,476,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.22 billion in HD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.19 billion in HD stock with ownership of nearly -4.844% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,535 institutional holders increased their position in The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE:HD] by around 23,308,547 shares. Additionally, 1,419 investors decreased positions by around 22,272,762 shares, while 367 investors held positions by with 672,264,979 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 717,846,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HD stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,027,086 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 1,675,204 shares during the same period.