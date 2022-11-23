Market cap of Gen Digital Inc. [GEN] reaches 15.27B – now what?

Gen Digital Inc. [NASDAQ: GEN] closed the trading session at $23.11 on 11/22/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.88, while the highest price level was $23.26. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Gen Expands Opportunities for Women in Tech.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.05 percent and weekly performance of 3.91 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.57M shares, GEN reached to a volume of 5092454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEN shares is $25.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gen Digital Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEN in the course of the last twelve months was 32.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

GEN stock trade performance evaluation

Gen Digital Inc. [GEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.91. With this latest performance, GEN shares gained by 5.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.23 for Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.63, while it was recorded at 22.77 for the last single week of trading, and 24.29 for the last 200 days.

Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gen Digital Inc. [GEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.05 and a Gross Margin at +82.37. Gen Digital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.90.

Gen Digital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gen Digital Inc. [GEN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gen Digital Inc. go to 13.50%.

Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,502 million, or 86.00% of GEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67,668,428, which is approximately 1.883% of the company’s market cap and around 8.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,181,934 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.28 billion in GEN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $601.49 million in GEN stock with ownership of nearly 9.597% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gen Digital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 310 institutional holders increased their position in Gen Digital Inc. [NASDAQ:GEN] by around 57,078,645 shares. Additionally, 240 investors decreased positions by around 61,740,093 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 422,139,361 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 540,958,099 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEN stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,296,239 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 8,301,244 shares during the same period.