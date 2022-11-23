Market cap of Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] reaches 840.41M – now what?

Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ: BYND] traded at a low on 11/22/22, posting a -4.22 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $12.72. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Beyond Meat® and American Cancer Society to Advance Research on Plant-Based Meat and Cancer Prevention.

“American Cancer Society guidelines have long recommended a diet rich in plant foods with limited intake of processed and red meat,” said William L. Dahut, M.D., Chief Scientific Officer at the American Cancer Society. “While short-term research studies have shown that switching to plant-based meat improves risk factors for heart disease, including cholesterol levels and body weight, research in this area is still in its early stages, particularly in relation to cancer.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3455988 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Beyond Meat Inc. stands at 8.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.59%.

The market cap for BYND stock reached $840.41 million, with 63.70 million shares outstanding and 58.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.27M shares, BYND reached a trading volume of 3455988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYND shares is $15.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYND stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Beyond Meat Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $80 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Beyond Meat Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on BYND stock. On March 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BYND shares from 50 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beyond Meat Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91.

How has BYND stock performed recently?

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.39. With this latest performance, BYND shares gained by 2.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.23 for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.72, while it was recorded at 13.58 for the last single week of trading, and 30.49 for the last 200 days.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Beyond Meat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

Earnings analysis for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BYND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Beyond Meat Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]

There are presently around $343 million, or 43.20% of BYND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYND stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,709,781, which is approximately 2.704% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,960,390 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.38 million in BYND stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $18.74 million in BYND stock with ownership of nearly 31.751% of the company’s market capitalization.

109 institutional holders increased their position in Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ:BYND] by around 3,390,919 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 15,801,007 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 7,754,010 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,945,936 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYND stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,078,657 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 3,298,073 shares during the same period.