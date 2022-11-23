Market cap of AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] reaches 202.39B – now what?

AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ: AZN] closed the trading session at $66.00 on 11/22/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $65.20, while the highest price level was $66.09. The company report on November 22, 2022 that AstraZeneca Aims to Redefine Breast Cancer Care With New Data Across the Treatment Spectrum At SABCS 2022.

Data will show clinical opportunity in HR-positive advanced breast cancer for potential first-in-class AKT inhibitor capivasertib and next-generation oral SERD camizestrant.

ENHERTU® (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) data will reinforce potential to set new standards in HER2-targetable disease.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.30 percent and weekly performance of 3.21 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.66M shares, AZN reached to a volume of 4169880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZN shares is $71.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for AstraZeneca PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2022, representing the official price target for AstraZeneca PLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on AZN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AstraZeneca PLC is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZN in the course of the last twelve months was 59.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

AZN stock trade performance evaluation

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.21. With this latest performance, AZN shares gained by 19.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.83 for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.14, while it was recorded at 64.87 for the last single week of trading, and 62.86 for the last 200 days.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.57 and a Gross Margin at +60.90. AstraZeneca PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.30.

Return on Total Capital for AZN is now 5.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.39. Additionally, AZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] managed to generate an average of $980 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.AstraZeneca PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AstraZeneca PLC go to 15.30%.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $34,547 million, or 17.90% of AZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 75,385,016, which is approximately -12.261% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 52,246,916 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.45 billion in AZN stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $3.01 billion in AZN stock with ownership of nearly -0.436% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AstraZeneca PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 469 institutional holders increased their position in AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ:AZN] by around 42,945,607 shares. Additionally, 433 investors decreased positions by around 51,537,570 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 428,961,140 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 523,444,317 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZN stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,451,586 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 9,786,302 shares during the same period.