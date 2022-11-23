Perimeter Solutions SA [NYSE: PRM] jumped around 0.53 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $9.91 at the close of the session, up 5.65%. The company report on November 4, 2022 that Perimeter Solutions Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Net sales decreased 18% in Q3-2022 as compared to Q3-2021 driven by the mild North America fire season.

Fire Safety Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of $60.4 million; Specialty Products Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of $15.3 million.

Perimeter Solutions SA stock is now -28.65% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PRM Stock saw the intraday high of $9.96 and lowest of $9.37 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.91, which means current price is +50.61% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, PRM reached a trading volume of 3570525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Perimeter Solutions SA [PRM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRM shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Perimeter Solutions SA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Perimeter Solutions SA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Perimeter Solutions SA is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06.

How has PRM stock performed recently?

Perimeter Solutions SA [PRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.71. With this latest performance, PRM shares gained by 37.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.89 for Perimeter Solutions SA [PRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.36, while it was recorded at 9.59 for the last single week of trading, and 10.38 for the last 200 days.

Perimeter Solutions SA [PRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Perimeter Solutions SA [PRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -164.75 and a Gross Margin at +32.08. Perimeter Solutions SA’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -182.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -95.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.48.

Perimeter Solutions SA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Insider trade positions for Perimeter Solutions SA [PRM]

There are presently around $1,626 million, or 99.30% of PRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRM stocks are: WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC with ownership of 21,600,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.54% of the total institutional ownership; SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., holding 13,877,265 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $137.52 million in PRM stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $107.1 million in PRM stock with ownership of nearly 7.305% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Perimeter Solutions SA stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Perimeter Solutions SA [NYSE:PRM] by around 20,148,746 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 14,052,346 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 129,884,587 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 164,085,679 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRM stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,784,052 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 221,733 shares during the same period.