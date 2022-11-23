Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] plunged by -$2.03 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $18.82 during the day while it closed the day at $16.92. The company report on November 18, 2022 that Novavax Nuvaxovid COVID-19 Vaccine Receives Expanded Authorization in Canada as a Booster in Adults.

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that Health Canada has granted expanded authorization for Nuvaxovid™ (COVID-19 Vaccine (Recombinant protein, Adjuvanted)) (NVX-CoV2373) for active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) as a homologous booster in adults aged 18 and older.

“Canadians now have access to our protein-based Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine as an adult booster,” said Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax. “With the winter months upon us, it’s important to have options for vaccination to help protect against COVID-19.”.

Novavax Inc. stock has also loss -27.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NVAX stock has declined by -54.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -67.08% and lost -88.17% year-on date.

The market cap for NVAX stock reached $1.40 billion, with 78.27 million shares outstanding and 78.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.80M shares, NVAX reached a trading volume of 6392525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Novavax Inc. [NVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $78.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Novavax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $315 to $265, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on NVAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 2.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76.

NVAX stock trade performance evaluation

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.13. With this latest performance, NVAX shares dropped by -18.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.87 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.26, while it was recorded at 19.56 for the last single week of trading, and 48.62 for the last 200 days.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -147.13 and a Gross Margin at +98.90. Novavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -152.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,265.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.85.

Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Novavax Inc. [NVAX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novavax Inc. go to 58.20%.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $610 million, or 46.90% of NVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,495,924, which is approximately 1.973% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,326,416 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $73.2 million in NVAX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $61.85 million in NVAX stock with ownership of nearly 23.208% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novavax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX] by around 6,878,444 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 4,740,397 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 24,446,686 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,065,527 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVAX stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,240,033 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 2,215,335 shares during the same period.