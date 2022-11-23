Gamida Cell Ltd. [NASDAQ: GMDA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -12.92% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -18.42%. The company report on November 21, 2022 that Gamida Cell Provides Regulatory Update on Omidubicel.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Recent company submission in response to FDA request extends PDUFA date by three months.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), the leader in the development of NAM-enabled cell therapies for patients with hematological and solid cancers and other serious diseases, today provided an update on recent interactions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) relating to the company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for omidubicel, the company’s advanced cell therapy candidate for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

Over the last 12 months, GMDA stock dropped by -44.24%. The one-year Gamida Cell Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 87.7. The average equity rating for GMDA stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $118.54 million, with 60.44 million shares outstanding and 59.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 479.54K shares, GMDA stock reached a trading volume of 3478961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GMDA shares is $12.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GMDA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Gamida Cell Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Gamida Cell Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on GMDA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gamida Cell Ltd. is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

GMDA Stock Performance Analysis:

Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.42. With this latest performance, GMDA shares dropped by -3.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.53 for Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8293, while it was recorded at 1.7620 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5294 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gamida Cell Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -125.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.02.

Gamida Cell Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $37 million, or 33.20% of GMDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GMDA stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,288,218, which is approximately 57.409% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 4,119,883 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.39 million in GMDA stocks shares; and MEITAV DASH INVESTMENTS LTD, currently with $5.67 million in GMDA stock with ownership of nearly 751.32% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gamida Cell Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Gamida Cell Ltd. [NASDAQ:GMDA] by around 11,884,660 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 2,971,652 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 8,753,326 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,609,638 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GMDA stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,779,147 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 2,115,056 shares during the same period.