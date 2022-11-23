Manchester United plc [NYSE: MANU] jumped around 1.91 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $14.94 at the close of the session, up 14.66%. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Manchester United Announces Process to Explore Strategic Alternatives to Enhance the Club’s Growth.

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU), one of the most successful and historic sports clubs in the world, announces today that the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) is commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives for the club.

The process is designed to enhance the club’s future growth, with the ultimate goal of positioning the club to capitalize on opportunities both on the pitch and commercially.

Manchester United plc stock is now 4.92% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MANU Stock saw the intraday high of $15.495 and lowest of $12.83 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.47, which means current price is +43.52% above from all time high which was touched on 11/22/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 505.99K shares, MANU reached a trading volume of 5358977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Manchester United plc [MANU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MANU shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MANU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Manchester United plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2018, representing the official price target for Manchester United plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Manchester United plc is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for MANU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for MANU in the course of the last twelve months was 37.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has MANU stock performed recently?

Manchester United plc [MANU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.19. With this latest performance, MANU shares gained by 20.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MANU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.71 for Manchester United plc [MANU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.23, while it was recorded at 13.35 for the last single week of trading, and 12.91 for the last 200 days.

Manchester United plc [MANU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Manchester United plc [MANU] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.45 and a Gross Margin at -14.22. Manchester United plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.81.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.27.

Manchester United plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Manchester United plc [MANU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MANU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Manchester United plc go to -0.05%.

Insider trade positions for Manchester United plc [MANU]

There are presently around $621 million, or 82.80% of MANU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MANU stocks are: ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 11,424,939, which is approximately -1.548% of the company’s market cap and around 6.55% of the total institutional ownership; LINDSELL TRAIN LTD, holding 10,925,176 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $163.22 million in MANU stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $63.25 million in MANU stock with ownership of nearly 13.421% of the company’s market capitalization.

44 institutional holders increased their position in Manchester United plc [NYSE:MANU] by around 7,627,151 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 6,458,950 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 27,475,952 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,562,053 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MANU stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,248,301 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,343,471 shares during the same period.