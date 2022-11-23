Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KD] price surged by 4.14 percent to reach at $0.42. The company report on November 17, 2022 that MedStar Health Taps Kyndryl to Transform its IT Organization.

Hybrid cloud and automation to help MedStar Health enhance its IT resilience and accelerate innovation in patient and caregiver experiences.

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, and MedStar Health today announced a five-year deal under which Kyndryl will provide mission critical IT capabilities across the MedStar Health system and accelerate its digital transformation with the aim of enhancing the patient and caregiver experience.

A sum of 5281118 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.52M shares. Kyndryl Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $10.57 and dropped to a low of $10.02 until finishing in the latest session at $10.56.

The one-year KD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.0. The average equity rating for KD stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KD shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KD stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for KD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for KD in the course of the last twelve months was 6.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

KD Stock Performance Analysis:

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.85. With this latest performance, KD shares gained by 13.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.67 for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.43, while it was recorded at 10.32 for the last single week of trading, and 11.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kyndryl Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,537 million, or 65.80% of KD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,696,779, which is approximately 6.315% of the company’s market cap and around 11.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,909,290 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $199.68 million in KD stocks shares; and JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $145.31 million in KD stock with ownership of nearly 82.49% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 211 institutional holders increased their position in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KD] by around 37,305,577 shares. Additionally, 318 investors decreased positions by around 29,178,244 shares, while 158 investors held positions by with 79,063,230 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,547,051 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KD stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,570,609 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 2,042,251 shares during the same period.