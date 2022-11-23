Jefferies slashes price target on Frontline Ltd. [FRO] – find out why.

Frontline Ltd. [NYSE: FRO] slipped around -0.25 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $14.18 at the close of the session, down -1.73%. The company report on October 4, 2022 that FRO – Changes to the Board composition.

Frontline Ltd. (“Frontline” or “the Company”) announces the appointment of Mr. Marios Demetriades as a Director of the Company.

Marios Demetriades is an experienced Financial Services professional with significant experience as a Non-Executive Director in various listed and private companies in the Banking, Infrastructure and Shipping industries. He previously served as the Minister of Transport, Communications and Works for the Republic of Cyprus from 2014 to 2018 and held various positions in the Accounting, Investment and Banking sectors. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst holder and a member of the CFA Institute, the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus (ICPAC). Mr. Demetriades is a Cypriot citizen and resides in Cyprus.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.63M shares, FRO reached a trading volume of 3682958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Frontline Ltd. [FRO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRO shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Frontline Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Frontline Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on FRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontline Ltd. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

How has FRO stock performed recently?

Frontline Ltd. [FRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.07. With this latest performance, FRO shares gained by 11.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.26 for Frontline Ltd. [FRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.57, while it was recorded at 14.26 for the last single week of trading, and 10.22 for the last 200 days.

Frontline Ltd. [FRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Frontline Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Frontline Ltd. [FRO]

There are presently around $1,140 million, or 21.10% of FRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRO stocks are: FOLKETRYGDFONDET with ownership of 9,927,003, which is approximately -7.573% of the company’s market cap and around 33.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,137,008 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87.02 million in FRO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $66.9 million in FRO stock with ownership of nearly 4.76% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Frontline Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Frontline Ltd. [NYSE:FRO] by around 30,246,558 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 3,895,257 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 46,240,645 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,382,460 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRO stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,056,520 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,003,817 shares during the same period.