Urban Outfitters Inc. [NASDAQ: URBN] surged by $2.27 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $27.83 during the day while it closed the day at $27.80. The company report on November 21, 2022 that URBN Reports Q3 Sales and Earnings.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Total Company net sales for the three months ended October 31, 2022, increased 3.9% over the same period last year to a record $1.18 billion. Total Retail segment net sales increased 2%, with comparable Retail segment net sales increasing 4%, partially offset by a 2% negative impact of foreign currency translation. The increase in Retail segment comparable net sales was driven by mid-single-digit positive digital channel sales and low single-digit positive retail store sales. By brand, comparable Retail segment net sales increased 13% at the Anthropologie Group and 8% at the Free People Group and decreased 9% at Urban Outfitters. Wholesale segment net sales decreased 3%, driven by a 4% decrease in Free People Group wholesale sales, partially offset by a 6% increase in Urban Outfitters wholesale sales. Nuuly segment net sales increased by $22.6 million driven by a 185% increase in our subscribers during the quarter versus the prior year’s comparable quarter.

Urban Outfitters Inc. stock has also gained 6.84% of its value over the past 7 days. However, URBN stock has inclined by 24.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 54.53% and lost -5.31% year-on date.

The market cap for URBN stock reached $2.50 billion, with 93.04 million shares outstanding and 60.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, URBN reached a trading volume of 7166437 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for URBN shares is $23.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on URBN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Urban Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $34 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Urban Outfitters Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $34 to $29, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on URBN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Urban Outfitters Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for URBN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.80.

URBN stock trade performance evaluation

Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.84. With this latest performance, URBN shares gained by 18.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.08 for Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.87, while it was recorded at 25.90 for the last single week of trading, and 23.01 for the last 200 days.

Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.98 and a Gross Margin at +32.84. Urban Outfitters Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.47.

Urban Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for URBN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Urban Outfitters Inc. go to -9.40%.

Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,016 million, or 82.00% of URBN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of URBN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,192,577, which is approximately -6.251% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 9,038,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $251.27 million in URBN stocks shares; and TURTLE CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT INC., currently with $201.96 million in URBN stock with ownership of nearly 0.971% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Urban Outfitters Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Urban Outfitters Inc. [NASDAQ:URBN] by around 5,132,851 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 7,082,469 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 60,316,949 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,532,269 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. URBN stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,631,943 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,361,326 shares during the same period.