Fisker Inc. [FSR] fell -52.26% so far this year. What now?

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] slipped around -0.34 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $7.51 at the close of the session, down -4.33%. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Fisker Ocean: World’s Most Sustainable Vehicle Starts Production on Schedule.

After just over two years, the all-electric SUV commences production at the carbon-neutral factory in Austria on time, defying conventional automobile development timelines.

More than 63,000 reservations reflect strong global demand, with two trim levels sold out in the U.S. market for 2023.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.37M shares, FSR reached a trading volume of 3827542 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fisker Inc. [FSR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $13.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $12 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Fisker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on FSR stock. On August 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FSR shares from 20 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31372.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.58.

How has FSR stock performed recently?

Fisker Inc. [FSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.57. With this latest performance, FSR shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.56 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.77, while it was recorded at 7.95 for the last single week of trading, and 9.70 for the last 200 days.

Fisker Inc. [FSR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

Insider trade positions for Fisker Inc. [FSR]

There are presently around $625 million, or 47.40% of FSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,752,473, which is approximately 3.289% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,276,634 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.18 million in FSR stocks shares; and FIFTHDELTA LTD, currently with $55.51 million in FSR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

99 institutional holders increased their position in Fisker Inc. [NYSE:FSR] by around 16,869,360 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 15,114,497 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 51,208,341 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,192,198 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSR stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,502,431 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,908,939 shares during the same period.