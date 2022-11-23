Eqonex Limited [EQOS] fell -92.45% so far this year. What now?

Eqonex Limited [NASDAQ: EQOS] price plunged by -32.81 percent to reach at -$0.07. The company report on October 7, 2022 that Digital asset custodian Digivault launches ExchangeConnect, a new service to safeguard crypto assets when trading on exchanges.

Digivault ExchangeConnect now available on Bitfinex.

FCA-registered crypto custodian Digivault, part of the EQONEX Group (Nasdaq: EQOS) today launched Digivault ExchangeConnect, a new service that enables clients to safely hold their assets within their Digivault FCA-registered custody account whilst trading with them on an exchange. Digivault ExchangeConnect is now available on Bitfinex with more exchanges planned.

A sum of 4206344 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 747.49K shares. Eqonex Limited shares reached a high of $0.1871 and dropped to a low of $0.14 until finishing in the latest session at $0.14.

The one-year EQOS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 97.33. The average equity rating for EQOS stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Eqonex Limited [EQOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQOS shares is $5.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQOS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Eqonex Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eqonex Limited is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

EQOS Stock Performance Analysis:

Eqonex Limited [EQOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -52.43. With this latest performance, EQOS shares dropped by -51.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.86 for Eqonex Limited [EQOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3789, while it was recorded at 0.2432 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0454 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eqonex Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eqonex Limited [EQOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1178.82. Eqonex Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1416.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -228.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -92.13.

Eqonex Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Eqonex Limited [EQOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.40% of EQOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQOS stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 419,515, which is approximately -28.409% of the company’s market cap and around 26.82% of the total institutional ownership; INTRINSIC EDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 140,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20000.0 in EQOS stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $14000.0 in EQOS stock with ownership of nearly 15.904% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eqonex Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Eqonex Limited [NASDAQ:EQOS] by around 133,850 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 688,414 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 180,888 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,003,152 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQOS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,683 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 60,373 shares during the same period.