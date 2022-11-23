Dollar Tree Inc. [NASDAQ: DLTR] traded at a low on 11/22/22, posting a -7.79 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $152.37. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Dollar Tree, Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter Fiscal 2022.

~ Diluted Earnings per Share Increased 25.0% to $1.20 vs. $0.96 ~.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) today reported financial results for its third quarter ended October 29, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7393864 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dollar Tree Inc. stands at 4.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.19%.

The market cap for DLTR stock reached $34.19 billion, with 224.20 million shares outstanding and 221.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, DLTR reached a trading volume of 7393864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLTR shares is $166.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Dollar Tree Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price from $140 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Dollar Tree Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $155 to $170, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on DLTR stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts increased their price target for DLTR shares from 175 to 180.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar Tree Inc. is set at 6.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for DLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 20.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

How has DLTR stock performed recently?

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.75. With this latest performance, DLTR shares gained by 2.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.97 for Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 148.45, while it was recorded at 162.19 for the last single week of trading, and 154.10 for the last 200 days.

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.03 and a Gross Margin at +29.28. Dollar Tree Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.04.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.26.

Dollar Tree Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar Tree Inc. go to 20.83%.

Insider trade positions for Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]

There are presently around $33,862 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,793,878, which is approximately -1.429% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 17,874,054 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.72 billion in DLTR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.55 billion in DLTR stock with ownership of nearly -0.987% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dollar Tree Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 330 institutional holders increased their position in Dollar Tree Inc. [NASDAQ:DLTR] by around 25,981,689 shares. Additionally, 444 investors decreased positions by around 19,252,897 shares, while 138 investors held positions by with 176,998,550 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,233,136 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLTR stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,621,599 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 2,446,736 shares during the same period.