DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [NYSE: DKS] gained 10.12% or 10.82 points to close at $117.76 with a heavy trading volume of 6416249 shares. The company report on November 22, 2022 that DICK’S Sporting Goods Reports Record Third Quarter Sales; Delivers 6.5% Increase in Comparable Store Sales and Raises Full Year Guidance.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Comparable store sales increased 6.5% on top of a 12.8% increase in the third quarter of 2021, a 23.2% increase in the third quarter of 2020 and a 6.0% increase in the third quarter of 2019.

Net sales of $3.0 billion increased 7.7% versus the third quarter of 2021 and increased 50.8% versus the third quarter of 2019.

It opened the trading session at $107.58, the shares rose to $118.24 and dropped to $105.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DKS points out that the company has recorded 65.30% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -85.59% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, DKS reached to a volume of 6416249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKS shares is $126.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $110 to $125, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on DKS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. is set at 5.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.49.

Trading performance analysis for DKS stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.93. With this latest performance, DKS shares gained by 3.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.63 for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.05, while it was recorded at 107.05 for the last single week of trading, and 100.42 for the last 200 days.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.78 and a Gross Margin at +38.33. DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.36.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 68.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.10.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. go to -7.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]

There are presently around $7,174 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DKS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 8,339,999, which is approximately 8.166% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,198,981 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $612.23 million in DKS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $590.95 million in DKS stock with ownership of nearly -1.061% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 197 institutional holders increased their position in DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [NYSE:DKS] by around 7,436,449 shares. Additionally, 259 investors decreased positions by around 8,775,155 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 44,710,703 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,922,307 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DKS stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,463,901 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 1,256,901 shares during the same period.