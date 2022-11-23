Deutsche Bank lifts The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ: GT] closed the trading session at $11.29. The company report on November 21, 2022 that GOODYEAR, U.S. MARINE CORPS RESERVE TO HOST ANNUAL TOYS FOR TOTS EVENTS.

Toy drive supported by events at California, Florida and Ohio blimp bases.

Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT) and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve are partnering for the 12th consecutive year in support of the Marines Toys for Tots Foundation at the company’s airship bases in California, Florida and Ohio. Each event will provide the public with an opportunity to donate to Toys for Tots while enjoying an up-close and personal view of the Goodyear Blimp.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -47.05 percent and weekly performance of 2.26 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.49M shares, GT reached to a volume of 4446132 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GT shares is $14.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Nomura raised their target price from $15 to $15.30. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2022, representing the official price target for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for GT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.51.

GT stock trade performance evaluation

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.26. With this latest performance, GT shares dropped by -3.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.22 for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.30, while it was recorded at 10.91 for the last single week of trading, and 12.79 for the last 200 days.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company go to 9.13%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,590 million, or 82.30% of GT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,454,080, which is approximately -7.838% of the company’s market cap and around 0.41% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,220,515 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $318.61 million in GT stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $229.21 million in GT stock with ownership of nearly -1.883% of the company’s market capitalization.

191 institutional holders increased their position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ:GT] by around 21,415,259 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 23,471,413 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 184,501,709 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 229,388,381 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GT stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,793,167 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 11,807,246 shares during the same period.