Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] is -10.95% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] gained 6.09% or 0.07 points to close at $1.22 with a heavy trading volume of 4120295 shares. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Denison Announces Additional Highlights from Highly Successful Leaching Phase of Phoenix ISR Feasibility Field Test.

Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce additional highlights from the completion of the highly successful leaching phase of the ongoing Phoenix in-situ recovery (“ISR”) Feasibility Field Test (“FFT”) at the Company’s 95% owned Wheeler River project (“Wheeler River” or the “Project”). View PDF version.

Recovered approximately 14,400 lbs U3O8 over ten days of active leaching following completion of initial acidification of the Leaching Area (defined below).

It opened the trading session at $1.16, the shares rose to $1.22 and dropped to $1.16, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DNN points out that the company has recorded 7.96% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -34.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.29M shares, DNN reached to a volume of 4120295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]:

TD Securities have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2017, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp. stock. On April 15, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for DNN shares from 1.80 to 1.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 77.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

Trading performance analysis for DNN stock

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.17. With this latest performance, DNN shares gained by 2.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.45 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2074, while it was recorded at 1.1920 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2751 for the last 200 days.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.