CTI BioPharma Corp. [NASDAQ: CTIC] traded at a high on 11/22/22, posting a 3.28 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.98. The company report on November 8, 2022 that CTI BioPharma to Present at Upcoming November Conferences.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) today announced that management will provide a corporate overview at two upcoming investor conferences in New York and London.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3873159 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CTI BioPharma Corp. stands at 4.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.30%.

The market cap for CTIC stock reached $740.80 million, with 126.89 million shares outstanding and 125.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.92M shares, CTIC reached a trading volume of 3873159 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTIC shares is $11.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTIC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for CTI BioPharma Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2022, representing the official price target for CTI BioPharma Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on CTIC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CTI BioPharma Corp. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.52.

How has CTIC stock performed recently?

CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.32. With this latest performance, CTIC shares gained by 34.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 148.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.98 for CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.42, while it was recorded at 5.80 for the last single week of trading, and 5.21 for the last 200 days.

CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

CTI BioPharma Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Insider trade positions for CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]

There are presently around $586 million, or 79.30% of CTIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTIC stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 13,742,554, which is approximately 39.525% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 8,813,021 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.7 million in CTIC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $39.46 million in CTIC stock with ownership of nearly 12.015% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CTI BioPharma Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in CTI BioPharma Corp. [NASDAQ:CTIC] by around 24,852,053 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 15,471,006 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 57,589,067 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,912,126 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTIC stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,106,173 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 3,155,776 shares during the same period.