Credit Suisse slashes price target on The Boeing Company [BA] – find out why.

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.25% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.63%. The company report on November 22, 2022 that ThinkYoung and Boeing Launch First Coding School for Displaced Ukrainian Teenagers in Gdańsk.

– 400 teenagers will participate in the ThinkYoung Coding School supported by Boeing, in Gdańsk, Poland.

– The ThinkYoung Coding School addresses young people who have been temporarily displaced from Ukraine, but is also open for teenagers of other nationalities.

Over the last 12 months, BA stock dropped by -17.82%. The one-year The Boeing Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.99. The average equity rating for BA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $102.15 billion, with 596.30 million shares outstanding and 595.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.54M shares, BA stock reached a trading volume of 4364727 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Boeing Company [BA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $187.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for The Boeing Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $150 to $170, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on BA stock. On June 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BA shares from 219 to 209.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 5.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66.

BA Stock Performance Analysis:

The Boeing Company [BA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.63. With this latest performance, BA shares gained by 21.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.37 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 146.31, while it was recorded at 172.96 for the last single week of trading, and 158.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Boeing Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Boeing Company [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.10 and a Gross Margin at +10.41. The Boeing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.75.

The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The Boeing Company [BA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $58,832 million, or 58.30% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,200,241, which is approximately 1.506% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; NEWPORT TRUST CO, holding 44,977,130 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.76 billion in BA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.59 billion in BA stock with ownership of nearly -0.876% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Boeing Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 844 institutional holders increased their position in The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA] by around 19,485,229 shares. Additionally, 869 investors decreased positions by around 17,443,448 shares, while 295 investors held positions by with 304,126,807 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 341,055,484 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BA stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,585,851 shares, while 160 institutional investors sold positions of 5,815,989 shares during the same period.