Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] Is Currently 12.53 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CPRX] gained 12.53% or 1.95 points to close at $17.51 with a heavy trading volume of 6275621 shares. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Reports Record Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate Update.

Achieved Record Q3 2022 FIRDAPSE® Net Revenue of $57.2 Million, a 59.3% YoY Increase.

Company Increases Full Year 2022 Total Revenue Guidance to $205-210 Million.

It opened the trading session at $15.77, the shares rose to $17.71 and dropped to $15.7002, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CPRX points out that the company has recorded 154.88% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -234.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.25M shares, CPRX reached to a volume of 6275621 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRX shares is $18.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2018, representing the official price target for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.51.

Trading performance analysis for CPRX stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.20. With this latest performance, CPRX shares gained by 25.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 154.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 140.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.24 for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.69, while it was recorded at 15.84 for the last single week of trading, and 10.09 for the last 200 days.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.20 and a Gross Margin at +84.46. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.36.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]

There are presently around $1,489 million, or 83.20% of CPRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,268,931, which is approximately 119.639% of the company’s market cap and around 6.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 7,555,423 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $132.29 million in CPRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $107.5 million in CPRX stock with ownership of nearly 26.279% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CPRX] by around 30,844,708 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 22,148,432 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 32,035,705 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,028,845 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPRX stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,564,139 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 11,412,651 shares during the same period.