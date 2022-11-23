Canaccord Genuity lifts HEXO Corp. [HEXO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

HEXO Corp. [NASDAQ: HEXO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.52% amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.57%. The company report on November 22, 2022 that High Tide Becomes Top Revenue-Generating Cannabis Company in Canada.

Data recently released by New Cannabis Ventures shows that the Company is now the largest revenue-generating company reporting in Canadian dollars..

The Company also opens a second Canna Cabana location in Windsor, Ontario.

Over the last 12 months, HEXO stock dropped by -85.83%. The average equity rating for HEXO stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $100.66 million, with 516.78 million shares outstanding and 302.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.06M shares, HEXO stock reached a trading volume of 4432543 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on HEXO Corp. [HEXO]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for HEXO Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $1.07 to $0.53. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for HEXO Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HEXO Corp. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for HEXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

HEXO Stock Performance Analysis:

HEXO Corp. [HEXO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.57. With this latest performance, HEXO shares gained by 0.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.45 for HEXO Corp. [HEXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1809, while it was recorded at 0.1773 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3165 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HEXO Corp. Fundamentals:

HEXO Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

HEXO Corp. [HEXO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10 million, or 13.26% of HEXO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HEXO stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 22,940,311, which is approximately 7.379% of the company’s market cap and around 2.73% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 13,285,252 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.26 million in HEXO stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $2.1 million in HEXO stock with ownership of nearly 168.989% of the company’s market capitalization.

19 institutional holders increased their position in HEXO Corp. [NASDAQ:HEXO] by around 14,555,241 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 4,241,007 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 38,421,793 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,218,041 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEXO stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 113,973 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,201,565 shares during the same period.