Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: CZR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.26% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.43%. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Harrah’s Las Vegas Debuts Ramsay’s Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay.

Multi-Michelin-starred chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay has made his flavorful mark in Las Vegas with Caesars Entertainment for the sixth time. Ramsay’s Kitchen, a concept inspired by Chef Ramsay’s travels abroad, made its official debut at Harrah’s Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Over the last 12 months, CZR stock dropped by -47.89%. The one-year Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.57. The average equity rating for CZR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.51 billion, with 214.00 million shares outstanding and 213.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.27M shares, CZR stock reached a trading volume of 3932989 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $69.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc. is set at 2.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for CZR in the course of the last twelve months was 56.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

CZR Stock Performance Analysis:

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.43. With this latest performance, CZR shares gained by 18.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.80 for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.68, while it was recorded at 49.64 for the last single week of trading, and 53.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Caesars Entertainment Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.83 and a Gross Margin at +39.68. Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.33.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.66.

Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CZR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. go to 27.50%.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,052 million, or 96.80% of CZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,308,591, which is approximately 1.015% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 20,897,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in CZR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $941.32 million in CZR stock with ownership of nearly -0.132% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caesars Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 257 institutional holders increased their position in Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:CZR] by around 21,588,830 shares. Additionally, 225 investors decreased positions by around 25,486,717 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 157,314,744 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,390,291 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CZR stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,431,871 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 4,354,136 shares during the same period.