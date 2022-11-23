Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL] Is Currently 20.50 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Burlington Stores Inc. [NYSE: BURL] gained 20.50% on the last trading session, reaching $189.96 price per share at the time. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Burlington Stores, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Earnings.

All Third Quarter 2022 comparisons are made versus the Third Quarter 2021.

On a GAAP basis, total sales decreased 11% on top of a 30% increase in Q3 2021.

Burlington Stores Inc. represents 65.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.90 billion with the latest information. BURL stock price has been found in the range of $177.185 to $192.32.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, BURL reached a trading volume of 5382875 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BURL shares is $172.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BURL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Burlington Stores Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Burlington Stores Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $175, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on BURL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Burlington Stores Inc. is set at 10.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for BURL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.26.

Trading performance analysis for BURL stock

Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.28. With this latest performance, BURL shares gained by 51.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BURL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.49 for Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 131.63, while it was recorded at 161.18 for the last single week of trading, and 165.50 for the last 200 days.

Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.35 and a Gross Margin at +38.93. Burlington Stores Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 66.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.90.

Burlington Stores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BURL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Burlington Stores Inc. go to 6.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL]

There are presently around $13,542 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BURL stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 8,271,831, which is approximately -14.834% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 6,439,138 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 billion in BURL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.12 billion in BURL stock with ownership of nearly 0.155% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Burlington Stores Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 176 institutional holders increased their position in Burlington Stores Inc. [NYSE:BURL] by around 16,177,284 shares. Additionally, 239 investors decreased positions by around 19,973,526 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 35,137,092 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,287,902 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BURL stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,619,226 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 4,380,102 shares during the same period.