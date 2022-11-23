British American Tobacco p.l.c. [NYSE: BTI] price surged by 0.76 percent to reach at $0.3. The company report on November 15, 2022 that Charlotte’s Web Announces US$56.8 Million Investment from BAT.

A sum of 3699245 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.64M shares. British American Tobacco p.l.c. shares reached a high of $39.98 and dropped to a low of $39.715 until finishing in the latest session at $39.98.

The one-year BTI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.7. The average equity rating for BTI stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTI shares is $52.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for British American Tobacco p.l.c. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2022, representing the official price target for British American Tobacco p.l.c. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for British American Tobacco p.l.c. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTI in the course of the last twelve months was 14.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

BTI Stock Performance Analysis:

British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.84. With this latest performance, BTI shares gained by 4.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.67 for British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.06, while it was recorded at 39.48 for the last single week of trading, and 41.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into British American Tobacco p.l.c. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.01 and a Gross Margin at +69.30. British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.40.

Return on Total Capital for BTI is now 10.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.42. Additionally, BTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.55.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

BTI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for British American Tobacco p.l.c. go to 11.80%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,918 million, or 7.60% of BTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTI stocks are: GQG PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 33,251,791, which is approximately -2.571% of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, holding 12,699,831 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $507.74 million in BTI stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $381.29 million in BTI stock with ownership of nearly -0.235% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in British American Tobacco p.l.c. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 299 institutional holders increased their position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. [NYSE:BTI] by around 8,495,927 shares. Additionally, 243 investors decreased positions by around 13,499,187 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 126,030,910 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,026,024 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTI stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,806,662 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 1,744,605 shares during the same period.