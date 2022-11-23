Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE: BSX] gained 1.40% on the last trading session, reaching $43.54 price per share at the time. The company report on November 18, 2022 that What Does ESG Mean at Boston Scientific? Ask Its Newest VP, Kathryn Unger.

Climate change. Environmental protection. Hiring inequities. Economic disparities. Over the past few years, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)-or the priorities a company shares publicly for how it operates its business and cares for the world around it-has increasingly become an area of focus for Boston Scientific.

To that end, the company recently appointed Kathryn Unger to the newly created role of vice president of ESG.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.17M shares, BSX reached a trading volume of 5296944 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSX shares is $48.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Boston Scientific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Boston Scientific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on BSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Scientific Corporation is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSX in the course of the last twelve months was 110.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for BSX stock

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.64. With this latest performance, BSX shares gained by 6.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.96 for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.12, while it was recorded at 42.92 for the last single week of trading, and 41.18 for the last 200 days.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.17 and a Gross Margin at +62.76. Boston Scientific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.75.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.30.

Boston Scientific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Scientific Corporation go to 10.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]

There are presently around $57,154 million, or 94.60% of BSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 127,361,993, which is approximately 0.874% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 116,886,236 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.09 billion in BSX stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $3.66 billion in BSX stock with ownership of nearly 0.581% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boston Scientific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 419 institutional holders increased their position in Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE:BSX] by around 57,948,869 shares. Additionally, 371 investors decreased positions by around 50,668,828 shares, while 154 investors held positions by with 1,204,058,683 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,312,676,380 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSX stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,142,499 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 19,503,996 shares during the same period.