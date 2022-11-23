BMO Capital Markets lifts JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

JBG SMITH Properties [NYSE: JBGS] price surged by 1.54 percent to reach at $0.3. The company report on November 1, 2022 that JBG SMITH Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results.

JBG SMITH (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, today filed its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and reported its financial results.

Additional information regarding our results of operations, properties, and tenants can be found in our Third Quarter 2022 Investor Package and Investor Presentation, which are posted in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.jbgsmith.com. We encourage investors to consider the information presented here with the information in those documents.

A sum of 4619092 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.42M shares. JBG SMITH Properties shares reached a high of $19.98 and dropped to a low of $19.565 until finishing in the latest session at $19.84.

The one-year JBGS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.82. The average equity rating for JBGS stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBGS shares is $22.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBGS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for JBG SMITH Properties shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research dropped their target price from $35 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2022, representing the official price target for JBG SMITH Properties stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on JBGS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JBG SMITH Properties is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30.

JBGS Stock Performance Analysis:

JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.27. With this latest performance, JBGS shares gained by 3.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.20 for JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.35, while it was recorded at 19.49 for the last single week of trading, and 24.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into JBG SMITH Properties Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.70 and a Gross Margin at +27.84. JBG SMITH Properties’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.94.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.32.

JBGS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBG SMITH Properties go to 6.00%.

JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,159 million, or 98.00% of JBGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBGS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,337,433, which is approximately -5.383% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; NORGES BANK, holding 11,714,255 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $232.41 million in JBGS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $230.6 million in JBGS stock with ownership of nearly -8.616% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JBG SMITH Properties stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in JBG SMITH Properties [NYSE:JBGS] by around 12,427,000 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 12,630,119 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 83,738,838 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,795,957 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBGS stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,904,459 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 922,446 shares during the same period.