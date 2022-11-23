Blackstone Inc. [BX] Is Currently -2.28 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Blackstone Inc. [NYSE: BX] price plunged by -2.28 percent to reach at -$2.05. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Blackstone to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) announced today that Stephen Schwarzman, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder, is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 12:20pm ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Shareholders section of Blackstone’s website at http://ir.blackstone.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on Blackstone’s website shortly after the event.

A sum of 6870865 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.27M shares. Blackstone Inc. shares reached a high of $88.44 and dropped to a low of $85.10 until finishing in the latest session at $87.80.

The one-year BX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.09. The average equity rating for BX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Blackstone Inc. [BX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BX shares is $104.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Blackstone Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Blackstone Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $102, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on BX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Inc. is set at 4.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for BX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.98.

BX Stock Performance Analysis:

Blackstone Inc. [BX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.05. With this latest performance, BX shares gained by 1.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.87 for Blackstone Inc. [BX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.16, while it was recorded at 90.78 for the last single week of trading, and 103.97 for the last 200 days.

BX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Inc. go to 14.72%.

Blackstone Inc. [BX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $39,256 million, or 64.60% of BX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,339,020, which is approximately 1.271% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,686,042 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.4 billion in BX stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.9 billion in BX stock with ownership of nearly 1.653% of the company’s market capitalization.

836 institutional holders increased their position in Blackstone Inc. [NYSE:BX] by around 28,074,885 shares. Additionally, 623 investors decreased positions by around 21,254,820 shares, while 230 investors held positions by with 397,781,100 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 447,110,805 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BX stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,409,208 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 4,510,523 shares during the same period.