Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE: BBY] price surged by 12.78 percent to reach at $9.05. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Best Buy Reports Third Quarter Results.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Comparable Sales Declined 10.4%.

A sum of 17580419 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.79M shares. Best Buy Co. Inc. shares reached a high of $79.96 and dropped to a low of $76.00 until finishing in the latest session at $79.88.

The one-year BBY stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.63. The average equity rating for BBY stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBY shares is $78.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Best Buy Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $106 to $71. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Best Buy Co. Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Best Buy Co. Inc. is set at 3.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBY in the course of the last twelve months was 196.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

BBY Stock Performance Analysis:

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.66. With this latest performance, BBY shares gained by 25.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.36 for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.00, while it was recorded at 72.38 for the last single week of trading, and 80.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Best Buy Co. Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.79 and a Gross Margin at +22.32. Best Buy Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 64.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.42.

Best Buy Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

BBY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Best Buy Co. Inc. go to 8.00%.

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,210 million, or 81.60% of BBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,161,759, which is approximately 0.504% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,272,652 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.62 billion in BBY stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $887.6 million in BBY stock with ownership of nearly -5.932% of the company’s market capitalization.

354 institutional holders increased their position in Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE:BBY] by around 13,183,004 shares. Additionally, 389 investors decreased positions by around 17,417,414 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 147,297,492 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,897,910 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBY stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,584,012 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 2,580,739 shares during the same period.