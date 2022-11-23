BellRing Brands Inc. [BRBR] Revenue clocked in at $1.33 billion, down -15.60% YTD: What’s Next?

BellRing Brands Inc. [NYSE: BRBR] jumped around 0.84 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $24.08 at the close of the session, up 3.61%. The company report on November 21, 2022 that BellRing Brands Announces Secondary Equity Offering of 4,597,339 Shares of Common Stock Held by Post.

Following the completion of the offering, Post is expected to no longer own any shares of common stock of BellRing.

BellRing Brands Inc. stock is now -15.60% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BRBR Stock saw the intraday high of $24.2525 and lowest of $23.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.09, which means current price is +19.21% above from all time high which was touched on 03/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 856.87K shares, BRBR reached a trading volume of 3629555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BellRing Brands Inc. [BRBR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRBR shares is $31.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRBR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for BellRing Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for BellRing Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on BRBR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BellRing Brands Inc. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRBR in the course of the last twelve months was 188.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has BRBR stock performed recently?

BellRing Brands Inc. [BRBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.75. With this latest performance, BRBR shares gained by 4.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.06 for BellRing Brands Inc. [BRBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.07, while it was recorded at 23.91 for the last single week of trading, and 24.19 for the last 200 days.

BellRing Brands Inc. [BRBR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BellRing Brands Inc. [BRBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.84 and a Gross Margin at +26.86. BellRing Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.21.

BellRing Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for BellRing Brands Inc. [BRBR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRBR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BellRing Brands Inc. go to 12.72%.

Insider trade positions for BellRing Brands Inc. [BRBR]

There are presently around $3,029 million, or 93.70% of BRBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRBR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,144,769, which is approximately 14.572% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; ROUTE ONE INVESTMENT COMPANY, L.P., holding 13,656,803 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $328.86 million in BRBR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $313.22 million in BRBR stock with ownership of nearly 14.556% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BellRing Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in BellRing Brands Inc. [NYSE:BRBR] by around 24,476,923 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 10,388,459 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 90,927,390 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,792,772 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRBR stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,720,189 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 2,187,113 shares during the same period.