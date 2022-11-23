Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ: AMGN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.39% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.22%. The company report on November 7, 2022 that AMGEN PRESENTS NEW REPATHA® (EVOLOCUMAB) DATA AT AHA 2022.

Very low LDL-C Levels <20 mg/dL Were Well Tolerated With no new Safety Signals and Were Associated With a Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Outcomes. Data Reinforces Long-Term Efficacy and Consistent Safety Profile of Repatha Observed in FOURIER-OLE. Over the last 12 months, AMGN stock rose by 41.59%. The one-year Amgen Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.24. The average equity rating for AMGN stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market. The market cap for the stock reached $153.17 billion, with 535.00 million shares outstanding and 532.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, AMGN stock reached a trading volume of 3636000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Amgen Inc. [AMGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMGN shares is $265.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Amgen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Amgen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $257 to $279, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on AMGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amgen Inc. is set at 6.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 42.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMGN in the course of the last twelve months was 31.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

AMGN Stock Performance Analysis:

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.22. With this latest performance, AMGN shares gained by 9.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.61 for Amgen Inc. [AMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 254.24, while it was recorded at 286.71 for the last single week of trading, and 245.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amgen Inc. Fundamentals:

Amgen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

AMGN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amgen Inc. go to 6.60%.

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $118,183 million, or 79.10% of AMGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,459,511, which is approximately 2.841% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,870,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.45 billion in AMGN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.35 billion in AMGN stock with ownership of nearly -0.71% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,065 institutional holders increased their position in Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ:AMGN] by around 12,290,848 shares. Additionally, 999 investors decreased positions by around 18,642,914 shares, while 389 investors held positions by with 380,781,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 411,714,981 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMGN stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,080,135 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 1,119,594 shares during the same period.