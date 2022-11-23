Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] is 22.76% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Alamos Gold Inc. [NYSE: AGI] closed the trading session at $9.44 on 11/22/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.08, while the highest price level was $9.455. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Alamos Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The dividend is payable on December 20, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 6, 2022. This dividend qualifies as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.76 percent and weekly performance of 5.71 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.68M shares, AGI reached to a volume of 3659563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGI shares is $9.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Alamos Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Alamos Gold Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alamos Gold Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGI in the course of the last twelve months was 14.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

AGI stock trade performance evaluation

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.71. With this latest performance, AGI shares gained by 24.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.43 for Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.81, while it was recorded at 9.03 for the last single week of trading, and 7.73 for the last 200 days.

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.76 and a Gross Margin at +33.09. Alamos Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.82.

Alamos Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alamos Gold Inc. go to -9.51%.

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,902 million, or 64.68% of AGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGI stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 41,811,734, which is approximately 0.299% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,312,053 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $125.67 million in AGI stocks shares; and FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $113.28 million in AGI stock with ownership of nearly 0.861% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alamos Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Alamos Gold Inc. [NYSE:AGI] by around 14,064,380 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 16,567,260 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 170,823,610 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,455,250 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGI stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,824,716 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,439,985 shares during the same period.