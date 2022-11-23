Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] is -1.75% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Agilent Technologies Inc. [NYSE: A] gained 8.07% or 11.72 points to close at $156.86 with a heavy trading volume of 3512451 shares. The company report on November 21, 2022 that Agilent Reports Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results.

Outstanding fourth quarter caps off another strong year of performance in 2022.

It opened the trading session at $151.98, the shares rose to $157.44 and dropped to $151.98, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for A points out that the company has recorded 26.08% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -39.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, A reached to a volume of 3512451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for A shares is $150.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on A stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Agilent Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Agilent Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $175 to $140, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on A stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agilent Technologies Inc. is set at 4.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for A stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for A in the course of the last twelve months was 59.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for A stock

Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.99. With this latest performance, A shares gained by 18.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for A stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.94 for Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.55, while it was recorded at 147.95 for the last single week of trading, and 129.24 for the last 200 days.

Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.63 and a Gross Margin at +54.17. Agilent Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.90.

Agilent Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for A. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agilent Technologies Inc. go to 11.84%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]

There are presently around $40,444 million, or 90.50% of A stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of A stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,943,190, which is approximately 1.947% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,955,720 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.91 billion in A stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $2.1 billion in A stock with ownership of nearly 6.645% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agilent Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 389 institutional holders increased their position in Agilent Technologies Inc. [NYSE:A] by around 23,222,174 shares. Additionally, 389 investors decreased positions by around 24,147,345 shares, while 197 investors held positions by with 210,466,273 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 257,835,792 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. A stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,606,868 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 2,342,126 shares during the same period.