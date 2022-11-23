Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] closed the trading session at $3.04 on 11/22/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.86, while the highest price level was $3.05. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Agenus Data at CTOS 2022 Highlight Durable Clinical Responses of Botensilimab / Balstilimab Combination in Advanced Sarcoma.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Overall response rate (ORR) of 46% and disease control rate (DCR) of 69% in heavily pre-treated patients who have received a median of 3 prior lines of therapy.

Patient responses include sarcoma subtypes that historically do not respond to immunotherapy, including responses in 3 of 4 patients with visceral angiosarcoma.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.59 percent and weekly performance of -4.10 percent. The stock has been moved at 111.11 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.80M shares, AGEN reached to a volume of 3938743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Agenus Inc. [AGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $8.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SMBC Nikko have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Agenus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on AGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.92.

AGEN stock trade performance evaluation

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.10. With this latest performance, AGEN shares gained by 16.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 111.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.86 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.51, while it was recorded at 3.10 for the last single week of trading, and 2.39 for the last 200 days.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $499 million, or 59.60% of AGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP with ownership of 26,325,000, which is approximately 18.36% of the company’s market cap and around 9.64% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,851,170 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.47 million in AGEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $65.55 million in AGEN stock with ownership of nearly 2.425% of the company’s market capitalization.

90 institutional holders increased their position in Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ:AGEN] by around 30,908,363 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 13,658,840 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 119,513,387 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 164,080,590 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGEN stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,402,234 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 2,088,162 shares during the same period.