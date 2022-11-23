Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] is -60.56% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ADVM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.43% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.01%. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Adverum Biotechnologies Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

– First subject dosed in our Phase 2 LUNA trial with Ixo-vec (ixoberogene soroparvovec, formerly referred to as ADVM-022) and anticipate preliminary data throughout 2023.

– Cash runway into 2025 prioritizing Ixo-vec clinical development in wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

Over the last 12 months, ADVM stock dropped by -64.59%. The one-year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 81.2. The average equity rating for ADVM stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $67.97 million, with 99.47 million shares outstanding and 96.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 425.26K shares, ADVM stock reached a trading volume of 5901871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADVM shares is $3.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADVM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on ADVM stock. On April 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ADVM shares from 30 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07.

ADVM Stock Performance Analysis:

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.01. With this latest performance, ADVM shares dropped by -22.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADVM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.35 for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8902, while it was recorded at 0.6931 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1537 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] shares currently have an operating margin of -1934.12 and a Gross Margin at +38.07. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1940.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.56.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $41 million, or 64.50% of ADVM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADVM stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,868,650, which is approximately -0.006% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 7,169,565 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.98 million in ADVM stocks shares; and SONIC FUND II, L.P., currently with $4.55 million in ADVM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ADVM] by around 9,216,571 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 8,867,560 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 40,590,803 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,674,934 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADVM stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,864,630 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 6,165,810 shares during the same period.