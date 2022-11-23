Abbott Laboratories [NYSE: ABT] price surged by 0.95 percent to reach at $0.99. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Abbott Receives Three CES 2023 Innovation Awards for Advancements in Health Technology.

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) awards Abbott multiple CES 2023 Innovation Awards for industry-leading health technologies.

Abbott’s Aveir™ single-chamber (VR) leadless pacemaker, Proclaim™ Plus SCS system, Alinity® m Monkeypox PCR test honored.

A sum of 4511092 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.92M shares. Abbott Laboratories shares reached a high of $105.00 and dropped to a low of $102.87 until finishing in the latest session at $104.87.

The one-year ABT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.89. The average equity rating for ABT stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Abbott Laboratories [ABT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABT shares is $116.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Abbott Laboratories shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Abbott Laboratories stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on ABT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abbott Laboratories is set at 2.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABT in the course of the last twelve months was 34.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

ABT Stock Performance Analysis:

Abbott Laboratories [ABT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.68. With this latest performance, ABT shares gained by 6.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.55 for Abbott Laboratories [ABT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.84, while it was recorded at 103.76 for the last single week of trading, and 110.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Abbott Laboratories Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Abbott Laboratories [ABT] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.36 and a Gross Margin at +53.89. Abbott Laboratories’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.35.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.53.

Abbott Laboratories’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

ABT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abbott Laboratories go to 8.30%.

Abbott Laboratories [ABT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $136,326 million, or 76.20% of ABT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 154,563,421, which is approximately 1.319% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 133,336,257 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.98 billion in ABT stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $8.26 billion in ABT stock with ownership of nearly -1.611% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Abbott Laboratories stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,205 institutional holders increased their position in Abbott Laboratories [NYSE:ABT] by around 41,934,966 shares. Additionally, 1,147 investors decreased positions by around 40,526,619 shares, while 440 investors held positions by with 1,217,493,722 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,299,955,307 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABT stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,044,974 shares, while 155 institutional investors sold positions of 3,260,833 shares during the same period.