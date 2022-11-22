Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ: NFLX] closed the trading session at $285.05 on 11/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $282.66, while the highest price level was $291.87. The company report on October 18, 2022 that Netflix Releases Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has released its third-quarter 2022 financial results by posting them to its website. Please visit the Netflix investor relations website at http://ir.netflix.net to view the Q3’22 financial results and letter to shareholders.

A video interview with Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings, co-CEO & Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann, COO & Chief Product Officer Greg Peters and VP, IR & Corporate Development Spencer Wang will be available at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time at youtube.com/netflixir. The interview will be conducted by Doug Anmuth, JPMorgan. Questions that investors would like to see asked should be sent to douglas.anmuth@jpmorgan.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -52.68 percent and weekly performance of -4.75 percent. The stock has been moved at 52.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 26.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.74M shares, NFLX reached to a volume of 7239237 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Netflix Inc. [NFLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFLX shares is $286.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Netflix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pivotal Research Group raised their target price from $200 to $375. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Netflix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $226 to $330, while Daiwa Securities kept a Outperform rating on NFLX stock. On October 19, 2022, analysts increased their price target for NFLX shares from 240 to 330.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Netflix Inc. is set at 14.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for NFLX in the course of the last twelve months was 181.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

NFLX stock trade performance evaluation

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.75. With this latest performance, NFLX shares dropped by -1.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.28 for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 257.40, while it was recorded at 296.91 for the last single week of trading, and 259.55 for the last 200 days.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Netflix Inc. [NFLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.86 and a Gross Margin at +41.64. Netflix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.20.

Netflix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Netflix Inc. [NFLX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NFLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Netflix Inc. go to 5.82%.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $99,822 million, or 80.40% of NFLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NFLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,119,551, which is approximately 1.547% of the company’s market cap and around 1.44% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,037,016 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.99 billion in NFLX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $5.71 billion in NFLX stock with ownership of nearly 18.786% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Netflix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 902 institutional holders increased their position in Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ:NFLX] by around 34,988,654 shares. Additionally, 773 investors decreased positions by around 24,746,106 shares, while 196 investors held positions by with 290,454,711 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 350,189,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NFLX stock had 274 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,042,114 shares, while 151 institutional investors sold positions of 4,391,859 shares during the same period.