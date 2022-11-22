Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX: GTE] price plunged by -2.46 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on November 1, 2022 that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Third Quarter 2022 Average Production of 30,391 BOPD, Up 5% from One Year Ago.

A sum of 5721963 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.47M shares. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $1.19 and dropped to a low of $1.11 until finishing in the latest session at $1.19.

The one-year GTE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.64.

Guru’s Opinion on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTE in the course of the last twelve months was 1.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

GTE Stock Performance Analysis:

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.56. With this latest performance, GTE shares dropped by -8.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.25 for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2976, while it was recorded at 1.2340 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4008 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.50 and a Gross Margin at +40.15. Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.55.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $144 million, or 35.90% of GTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTE stocks are: GMT CAPITAL CORP with ownership of 20,115,309, which is approximately -3.977% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 17,783,124 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.16 million in GTE stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $8.8 million in GTE stock with ownership of nearly -16.954% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX:GTE] by around 15,435,951 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 11,689,269 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 94,003,475 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,128,695 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTE stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,508,686 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 255,069 shares during the same period.