Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE: D] closed the trading session at $59.54 on 11/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $59.03, while the highest price level was $59.98. The company report on November 16, 2022 that Dominion Energy Shares Five Telltale Signs of Utility Scams.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

This Utility Scam Awareness Day, Dominion Energy is urging customers to watch out for utility scammers by sharing the most common red flags.

“Even if the caller ID says Dominion Energy, our customers should be on alert about demands for immediate payment and threats of service disconnection,” said Utibe Bassey, Dominion Energy’s vice president of Customer Experience. “That is not how we do business. When any warning sign is present, hang up. Never share personal information.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.21 percent and weekly performance of 2.73 percent. The stock has been moved at -28.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -29.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.85M shares, D reached to a volume of 5111892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dominion Energy Inc. [D]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for D shares is $75.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on D stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Dominion Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $72 to $69. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Dominion Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $94 to $59, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on D stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dominion Energy Inc. is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for D stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85.

D stock trade performance evaluation

Dominion Energy Inc. [D] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.73. With this latest performance, D shares dropped by -9.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for D stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.86 for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.48, while it was recorded at 59.11 for the last single week of trading, and 78.50 for the last 200 days.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dominion Energy Inc. [D] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.02 and a Gross Margin at +57.05. Dominion Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.71.

Dominion Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dominion Energy Inc. [D] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for D. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dominion Energy Inc. go to 6.18%.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $35,366 million, or 72.50% of D stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of D stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 73,953,046, which is approximately 3.888% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,954,665 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.51 billion in D stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.95 billion in D stock with ownership of nearly 3.893% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dominion Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 716 institutional holders increased their position in Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE:D] by around 35,718,269 shares. Additionally, 622 investors decreased positions by around 26,713,840 shares, while 253 investors held positions by with 531,559,232 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 593,991,341 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. D stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,454,712 shares, while 135 institutional investors sold positions of 2,548,403 shares during the same period.