Wall Street Analyst Upgrade DoorDash Inc. [DASH]. What else is Wall St. saying

DoorDash Inc. [NYSE: DASH] plunged by -$3.02 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $57.105 during the day while it closed the day at $55.27. The company report on November 21, 2022 that DoorDash Canada and WoodGreen Community Services Launch First Financial Empowerment Program for Dashers Across Canada.

This program from DoorDash will help Dashers and the growing sector of gig workers in Canada build financial acumen and a foundation for financial literacy.

Today DoorDash Canada and WoodGreen Community Services announced the launch of a financial empowerment program to provide free financial literacy resources to Dashers across Canada. This is the first financial empowerment program for Dashers in Canada and expands on our commitment to empowering Dashers through various programs and services. The program will consist of a series of in-person and remote financial education workshops, as well as the creation of a pre-recorded webinar available on-demand.

DoorDash Inc. stock has also loss -10.88% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DASH stock has declined by -13.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.49% and lost -62.88% year-on date.

The market cap for DASH stock reached $21.61 billion, with 384.76 million shares outstanding and 357.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.81M shares, DASH reached a trading volume of 5530761 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DoorDash Inc. [DASH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DASH shares is $80.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DASH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for DoorDash Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2022, representing the official price target for DoorDash Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoorDash Inc. is set at 3.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for DASH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for DASH in the course of the last twelve months was 62.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

DASH stock trade performance evaluation

DoorDash Inc. [DASH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.88. With this latest performance, DASH shares gained by 22.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DASH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.60 for DoorDash Inc. [DASH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.15, while it was recorded at 59.28 for the last single week of trading, and 74.07 for the last 200 days.

DoorDash Inc. [DASH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

DoorDash Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

DoorDash Inc. [DASH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,635 million, or 86.10% of DASH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DASH stocks are: SC US (TTGP), LTD. with ownership of 35,855,453, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 27,702,191 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.53 billion in DASH stocks shares; and SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, currently with $1.4 billion in DASH stock with ownership of nearly -21.647% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DoorDash Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 228 institutional holders increased their position in DoorDash Inc. [NYSE:DASH] by around 32,146,178 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 34,565,837 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 216,175,738 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 282,887,753 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DASH stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,679,023 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 5,569,007 shares during the same period.