Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ: ATVI] gained 0.94% or 0.7 points to close at $74.80 with a heavy trading volume of 6220906 shares. The company report on November 16, 2022 that Blizzard Entertainment and NetEase Suspending Game Services in China.

Certain games will no longer be available at end of license with NetEase on January 23, 2023.

Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. announced today that it will be suspending most Blizzard game services in mainland China due to the expiration of the current licensing agreements with NetEase, Inc. on January 23, 2023. This includes World of Warcraft®, Hearthstone®, Warcraft® III: Reforged, Overwatch®, the StarCraft® series, Diablo III®, and Heroes of the Storm®. Diablo Immortal® co-development and publishing is covered under a separate agreement between the two companies.

It opened the trading session at $74.10, the shares rose to $74.91 and dropped to $73.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ATVI points out that the company has recorded -3.11% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -32.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.04M shares, ATVI reached to a volume of 6220906 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATVI shares is $92.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Activision Blizzard Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Activision Blizzard Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $84, while Atlantic Equities kept a Overweight rating on ATVI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Activision Blizzard Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATVI in the course of the last twelve months was 34.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.80.

Trading performance analysis for ATVI stock

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.14. With this latest performance, ATVI shares gained by 2.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.23 for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.80, while it was recorded at 74.19 for the last single week of trading, and 77.62 for the last 200 days.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.90 and a Gross Margin at +73.60. Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.66.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.21.

Activision Blizzard Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Activision Blizzard Inc. go to 7.52%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]

There are presently around $47,334 million, or 83.30% of ATVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,987,590, which is approximately -3.13% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, holding 60,141,866 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.5 billion in ATVI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.4 billion in ATVI stock with ownership of nearly -0.751% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Activision Blizzard Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 553 institutional holders increased their position in Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ:ATVI] by around 61,133,202 shares. Additionally, 513 investors decreased positions by around 52,274,376 shares, while 223 investors held positions by with 519,402,257 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 632,809,835 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATVI stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,560,173 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 1,376,546 shares during the same period.