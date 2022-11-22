Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $42

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ: WBA] closed the trading session at $40.59 on 11/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $39.61, while the highest price level was $40.66. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Walgreens Boots Alliance Strengthens Commitment to Expand Disability Representation.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Company Redesigns Annual Incentive to Include a Disability Representation Metric; Forms Partnership with Neurodiversity in the Workplace™.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) today announced it is strengthening its commitment to increasing the representation of people with disabilities at all levels across the company’s U.S. segments and redesigning its annual bonus plan in the U.S. to include a disability representation metric to drive this commitment. The company will be the first in the S&P 500 to include disability representation as a separate, standalone metric within a disclosed incentive plan.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -22.18 percent and weekly performance of 0.12 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.91M shares, WBA reached to a volume of 5105632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBA shares is $40.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBA stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $51, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on WBA stock. On December 16, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for WBA shares from 56 to 49.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBA in the course of the last twelve months was 70.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

WBA stock trade performance evaluation

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.12. With this latest performance, WBA shares gained by 18.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.03 for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.08, while it was recorded at 40.30 for the last single week of trading, and 40.60 for the last 200 days.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.09 and a Gross Margin at +19.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. go to 1.28%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,332 million, or 59.70% of WBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 62,574,698, which is approximately 1.325% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,812,727 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.39 billion in WBA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.17 billion in WBA stock with ownership of nearly 6.157% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 569 institutional holders increased their position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ:WBA] by around 32,357,031 shares. Additionally, 621 investors decreased positions by around 33,344,724 shares, while 174 investors held positions by with 435,220,501 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 500,922,256 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBA stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,362,905 shares, while 174 institutional investors sold positions of 9,618,540 shares during the same period.