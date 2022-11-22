Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: VOD] slipped around -0.09 points on Monday, while shares priced at $11.60 at the close of the session, down -0.77%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company stock is now -22.30% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VOD Stock saw the intraday high of $11.8096 and lowest of $11.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.05, which means current price is +6.91% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.23M shares, VOD reached a trading volume of 8843462 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VOD shares is $17.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VOD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for VOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.72.

How has VOD stock performed recently?

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.77. With this latest performance, VOD shares gained by 2.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.60 for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.78, while it was recorded at 11.59 for the last single week of trading, and 14.81 for the last 200 days.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.55 and a Gross Margin at +28.04. Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.58.

Return on Total Capital for VOD is now 4.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.17. Additionally, VOD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] managed to generate an average of $17,072 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]

There are presently around $2,815 million, or 9.40% of VOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VOD stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 21,790,832, which is approximately -8.877% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 20,662,429 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $239.68 million in VOD stocks shares; and HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $216.84 million in VOD stock with ownership of nearly -2.571% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vodafone Group Public Limited Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 239 institutional holders increased their position in Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [NASDAQ:VOD] by around 20,509,023 shares. Additionally, 240 investors decreased positions by around 20,390,681 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 201,799,007 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 242,698,711 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VOD stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,156,722 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 3,968,548 shares during the same period.