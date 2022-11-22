TuanChe Limited [NASDAQ: TC] closed the trading session at $1.38 on 11/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.30, while the highest price level was $2.8081. The company report on November 21, 2022 that TuanChe Announces Pricing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

TuanChe Limited (“TuanChe” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TC), a leading integrated automotive marketplace in China, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with investors for the purchase and sale of (1) 5,454,546 of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) (or pre-funded warrants to purchase ADSs (“ADS Equivalent”) in lieu thereof) and (2) warrants to purchase 5,454,546 ADSs, at a combined purchase price of $2.75 per ADS (or $2.749 per ADS Equivalent) and the associated warrant. Each associated warrant is exercisable to purchase one ADS for $2.75. Each ADS represents sixteen (16) Class A ordinary shares of the Company. The warrant has a term equal to five years from the issuance date. The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company are expected to be approximately $15.0 million. The transaction is expected to close on or about November 23, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as the Exclusive Placement Agent.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -51.24 percent and weekly performance of -81.62 percent. The stock has been moved at -37.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -82.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -41.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 236.42K shares, TC reached to a volume of 4678739 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TuanChe Limited [TC]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for TuanChe Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2019, representing the official price target for TuanChe Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TuanChe Limited is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for TC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33.

TC stock trade performance evaluation

TuanChe Limited [TC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -81.62. With this latest performance, TC shares dropped by -82.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.04 for TuanChe Limited [TC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.56, while it was recorded at 6.81 for the last single week of trading, and 3.09 for the last 200 days.

TuanChe Limited [TC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TuanChe Limited [TC] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.00 and a Gross Margin at +76.15. TuanChe Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.51.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.71.

TuanChe Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

TuanChe Limited [TC]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in TuanChe Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in TuanChe Limited [NASDAQ:TC] by around 5,986 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 1,921,842 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,874,591 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,237 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TC stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 1,921,842 shares during the same period.