Truist lifts Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE: BHC] slipped around -0.63 points on Monday, while shares priced at $6.94 at the close of the session, down -8.32%. The company report on November 17, 2022 that IIROC Trade Resumption – BHC.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock is now -74.86% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BHC Stock saw the intraday high of $7.44 and lowest of $6.885 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.35, which means current price is +73.50% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.71M shares, BHC reached a trading volume of 6408390 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHC shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $12 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bausch Health Companies Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31.

How has BHC stock performed recently?

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.80. With this latest performance, BHC shares gained by 3.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.60 for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.02, while it was recorded at 7.24 for the last single week of trading, and 12.29 for the last 200 days.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.69 and a Gross Margin at +55.31. Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.24.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -441.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.14.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. go to 2.60%.

Insider trade positions for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]

There are presently around $1,732 million, or 66.80% of BHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHC stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 34,721,118, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; PAULSON & CO. INC., holding 26,439,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $183.49 million in BHC stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $129.04 million in BHC stock with ownership of nearly 152.515% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bausch Health Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE:BHC] by around 63,230,361 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 59,715,613 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 126,662,260 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 249,608,234 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHC stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,403,972 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 32,637,160 shares during the same period.